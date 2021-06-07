OPP chopper rescues dad and two children from Springwater swamp

The OPP helicopter swung into action to rescue a father and his two children from the Minesing Wetlands Sunday.

According to the OPP, five people were canoeing in the wetlands when they realized they were out of drinking water, their cell phones were almost out of power, and they were nowhere near civilization.

Police say they used their last remaining cellphone batteries to call 911.

Huronia West OPP and Springwater Fire and Emergency Services responded to the call for help, deciding the fastest way to get to the group to safety was by helicopter.

The OPP said there were two other adult men with the group who declined the lift, telling OPP they had enough experience to make it back out of the swamp.

The OPP reminds people always to pack appropriate survival gear when heading out on the trails or waterways.