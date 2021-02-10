An Ontario Provincial Police aviation team helped to rescue a woman who got stuck in the mud of a river bed just off Highway 11 in Bracebridge on Wednesday morning.

Officials say the woman was walking on the frozen river south of Campbells Road when the ice broke, and she fell through and became trapped in the thick mud.

Gravenhurst firefighters and provincial police worked together to find the woman's location.

The OPP helicopter took her to a local hospital. There is no word on the extent of her injuries.