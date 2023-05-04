OPP clear scene following 'heavy police presence' in Clinton, Ont.

OPP are clearing the scene after warning the public to avoid an area of Clinton on Wednesday evening due to a “heavy police presence.”

Few details are known at this time, but according to a tweet from OPP there was a heavy police presence in the area of Dinsley Terrance in Clinton due to an active investigation.

On Wednesday evening police tweeted that the investigation had concluded and were beginning to clear the scene.

Police had asked the public to avoid the area.

It is currently unclear what the investigation pertained to.