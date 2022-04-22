Driver clocked speeding 80km/h above posted limit in Oro-Medonte: OPP
A driver is charged with stunt driving for allegedly speeding 80 km/h over the posted limit in Oro-Medonte, according to police.
Orillia OPP said an officer spotted a vehicle travelling 170 km/h in a posted 90 km/h zone on Highway 11.
The motorist was handed a 30-day licence suspension, and the vehicle was impounded for 14 days.
In Ontario, a stunt driving charge comes with an immediate licence suspension and vehicle impoundment.
And it's important to note that speeding isn't the only factor that could result in a stunt driving charge.
Motorists caught aggressively driving, tailgating, racing another vehicle, intentionally cutting off another car or preventing someone from passing, will be slapped with a stunt driving charge, immediate 30-day licence suspension, and 14-day vehicle impoundment.
