OPP clock driver going 84km/h over the speed limit on Highway 401

A 29-year-old from London has been charged after Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say the driver was clocked going 184km/h on a busy section of Highway 401.

In a post to Twitter on Friday, OPP said the driver was charged with dangerous driving.

The driver is facing a 30-day licence suspension and had their vehicle impounded for 14 days, OPP said.

184km/h - #CambridgeOPP stopped the 29 year old driver from London on a busy section of #Hwy401. Driver arrrested/charged - Dangerous driving #StuntDriving. #30DayLicenceSuspension #14DayVehicleImpound pic.twitter.com/Vp4nc9u2kJ