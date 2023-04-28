OPP clock driver going 84km/h over the speed limit on Highway 401
CTVNewsKitchener.ca Digital Content Producer
Daniel Caudle
A 29-year-old from London has been charged after Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say the driver was clocked going 184km/h on a busy section of Highway 401.
In a post to Twitter on Friday, OPP said the driver was charged with dangerous driving.
The driver is facing a 30-day licence suspension and had their vehicle impounded for 14 days, OPP said.
184km/h - #CambridgeOPP stopped the 29 year old driver from London on a busy section of #Hwy401. Driver arrrested/charged - Dangerous driving #StuntDriving. #30DayLicenceSuspension #14DayVehicleImpound pic.twitter.com/Vp4nc9u2kJ— OPP Highway Safety Division (@OPP_HSD) April 28, 2023
