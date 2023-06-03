OPP clock driver going nearly 200km/h on Highway 8

A 22-year-old driver asked an Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officer to reduce the speed and give him a break after being clocked going 194km/h, officials say.

In a tweet posted Saturday morning, OPP said the driver was travelling along Highway 8 in Kitchener on their way home to Hamilton.

In the tweet, OPP said the driver asked the officers to “reduce the speed and give him a break.”

194km/h - 22-year-old from Hamilton on the way home, #Hwy8/Kitchener. Driver asked the #CambridgrOPP officer to reduce the speed and give him a break.

Charged with #StuntDriving. #30DayLicenceSuspension #14DayVehicleImpound.

Just #SlowDown....^ks pic.twitter.com/suDcoFgO8e

The driver was charged with stunt driving, will face a 30-day licence suspension and have their vehicle impounded for 14 days, OPP said.

A photo of the incident posted by OPP shows a silver Audi pulled to the side of the highway with a tow truck hooking up the vehicle.