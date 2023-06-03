OPP clock driver going nearly 200km/h on Highway 8
A 22-year-old driver asked an Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) officer to reduce the speed and give him a break after being clocked going 194km/h, officials say.
In a tweet posted Saturday morning, OPP said the driver was travelling along Highway 8 in Kitchener on their way home to Hamilton.
In the tweet, OPP said the driver asked the officers to “reduce the speed and give him a break.”
194km/h - 22-year-old from Hamilton on the way home, #Hwy8/Kitchener. Driver asked the #CambridgrOPP officer to reduce the speed and give him a break.
Charged with #StuntDriving. #30DayLicenceSuspension #14DayVehicleImpound.
Just #SlowDown....^ks pic.twitter.com/suDcoFgO8e
The driver was charged with stunt driving, will face a 30-day licence suspension and have their vehicle impounded for 14 days, OPP said.
A photo of the incident posted by OPP shows a silver Audi pulled to the side of the highway with a tow truck hooking up the vehicle.
-
P.E.I. sets tree-planting goal after woodlands left trampled by post-tropical stormThe Prince Edward Island government is spending $1 million to replant forests after post-tropical storm Fiona knocked down thousands of trees in the province last year.
-
Speed believed to be factor in fatal collision in Abbotsford: policeA crash involving a car and motorcycle in Abbotsford Sunday night has turned fatal, according to police.
-
Life-threatening injuries after Elgin County crashA person from St. Thomas is in hospital with live-threatening injuries after a crash in Elgin County over the weekend.
-
Canadian military plane subjected to 'unsafe' Chinese intercepts, DND saysA Canadian military patrol plane was repeatedly intercepted by Chinese military aircraft while deployed to the Indo-Pacific region last month, just as Defence Minister Anita Anand was preparing to announce that Canada would significantly increase its military presence in the region.
-
Jann Arden announced to perform at Caesars WindsorMulti-Platinum singer and songwriter Jann Arden is booked to come to Caesars Windsor this summer.
-
Poilievre threatens to filibuster budget bill if Liberals don't meet demandsConservative Leader Pierre Poilievre is threatening to use procedural tools to delay passage of the federal budget in the House of Commons if the Liberals don't meet his demands.
-
Calgary '88 Olympic Games leader Bob Niven dead at 80One of the men who brought the Winter Olympic Games to Calgary in 1988 has died.
-
-
Why police are warning people with this car to take extra precautionsWaterloo regional police are warning owners to consider taking extra precautions amid what they say is a growing number of thefts targeting the model.