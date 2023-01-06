OPP clock driver travelling 177 km/h on Highway 6

A driver will be without a licence for the next month after OPP caught them allegedly stunt driving over the holidays in Bruce County, according to OPP.

In a tweet from OPP West Region, just after 1:15 p.m. on Dec. 29, a Grey Bruce OPP officer was out conducting a patrol on Highway 6 in Northern Bruce Peninsula when they stopped a vehicle for stunt driving.

It is not known what the posted speed limit in the area was, but police said the driver was clocked in at 177 km/h.

As a result, the vehicle was impounded for 14 days, the driver had their licence was suspended for 30 days, and they have an upcoming court date.