OPP clock Lamborghini driver going 66km/h over the speed limit near Sauble Beach

A 37-year-old from Huron County has been charged with stunt driving after police say the driver was going 146 km/h in an 80 km/h zone over the weekend.

According to a news release from Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), it happened at around 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, on Bruce Road 8 near Sauble Beach.

Police posted a photo on Twitter showing a Lamborghini pulled over on the side of the road.

The tweet said drivers should “slow down” and “enjoy the journey.”

The driver has been charged with stunt driving, is facing a 30-day suspension, and their car has been impounded for 14 days.

