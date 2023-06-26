OPP clock Lamborghini driver going 66km/h over the speed limit near Sauble Beach
A 37-year-old from Huron County has been charged with stunt driving after police say the driver was going 146 km/h in an 80 km/h zone over the weekend.
According to a news release from Grey Bruce Ontario Provincial Police (OPP), it happened at around 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, on Bruce Road 8 near Sauble Beach.
Police posted a photo on Twitter showing a Lamborghini pulled over on the side of the road.
The tweet said drivers should “slow down” and “enjoy the journey.”
The driver has been charged with stunt driving, is facing a 30-day suspension, and their car has been impounded for 14 days.
This Lamborghini driver will be walking for the next 30 days after the #GreyBruceOPP found this vehicle was going over 140km/hr in an 80 km/hr zone on Bruce Road 8. ^kl #slowdown #enjoythejourney pic.twitter.com/4u7qTVSt0b— OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) June 26, 2023
