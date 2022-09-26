Driver seriously hurt after Hwy. 6 crash near Mount Forest

A driver has been seriously injured following a crash on Highway 6 near Mount Forest on Monday evening.

Emergency crews were called to the scene around 6:30 p.m.

OPP say a transport truck, two sedans, and an SUV were all involved in the crash.

A driver of one of the sedans has been seriously injured, two other drivers sustained non-life-threatening injuries, while the transport truck driver was not hurt.

The road was closed in both directions between Letter Breen Road and Grey County Road 6, but has since reopened.

CLEARED: #Hwy6 #MountForest between Letterbreen Rd and #GreyCounty Rd 6: the road has REOPENED. ^nk

There is no word yet on what caused the crash or if any charges will be laid.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact OPP.