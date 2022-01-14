OPP 'closes up shop' with drug bust in Simcoe County

Police laid charges against two Simcoe County residents connected to a drug trafficking investigation in Port McNicoll.

Officers with the street crime unit conducted a search warrant at an address on Talbot Street Wednesday and allegedly seized cocaine, methamphetamine, opioid pills, cash and stolen property.

Police said the drug warrant "closed up shop" on the accused.

A 29-year-old from Tay Township and a 22-year-old from Barrie face multiple drug trafficking offences, plus possession of stolen goods over $5,000.

Both were released on recognizance with a future court date scheduled to answer to the charges.

Police ask anyone with information of drug or property-related investigations to contact the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers.