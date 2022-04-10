OPP collect food bank donations in Alliston
CTVNews.ca Barrie Operational Floater
Amanda Hicks
Police officers were in Alliston on Sunday collecting donations for the food bank.
Nottawasaga OPP were outside the Zehrs from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., collecting non-perishable items and financial donations.
"We would like to thank the generous members of our community in advance for helping to contribute to make everyone's Easter meal a special one," Nottawasaga OPP Auxiliary Staff Sergeant Andy McDougall wrote in a press release. "Thank you to the members of the Auxiliary unit who have organized this important community event."
OPP across the province has been running similar initiatives to make sure no one goes hungry this Easter.
