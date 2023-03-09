OPP concerned with snowmobile deaths, crashes in the northeastern

In the wake of two serious snowmobiling injuries on North Bay-area trails since the start of March, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are pleading with snowmobilers to slow down and follow the rules.

Police are asking snowmobilers to use common sense when out on the trail system asking snowmobiles to slow their machines down.

"Most people follow the rules and do a good job being safe but there is a minority out there who we hope will change their thought process,” said Sgt. Carlo Berardi.

From March 3 - 6, OPP in North Bay responded to two serious snowmobile crashes where the drivers were hurt. Four snowmobilers have been killed this winter in the northeast, most recently a 40-year-old on Feb. 25 on a trail north of North Bay. 10 snowmobilers have died across all of Ontario this winter.

"We have two causal factors that keep coming up and that is speed and alcohol,” said Berardi.

“People have to watch how fast they're going and of course, do not drive impaired."

Police told CTV News that throughout the March Break, they will be monitoring trails and that there will be zero tolerance for law-breakers.

Police said the warmer weather coming up, it could make for dicey conditions.

"We are concerned with people going through the ice,” said Beradi.

“We've talked about this before. Stay off the water and stick to the trails to be safe.”

Last winter, OPP recorded five snowmobile-related deaths in northeastern Ontario.

#NEROPP continues to advise the public to be careful when snowmobiling. #NoIceIsSafeIce Mild temperatures across Ontario have contributed to dangerous ice conditions. Stay on trails that have been officially opened and stay away from open water. ^cb https://t.co/947HPiBHVt