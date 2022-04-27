OPP concludes investigation after human remains found near Kingsville
CTV Windsor Multi-Skilled Journalist / Digital Lead
Melanie Borrelli
Essex County OPP have provided an update regarding human remains found near Kingsville, Ont. on Wednesday.
Police say that at approximately 2 p.m., officers attended to a location in Kingsville following a report of human remains found by an excavation crew working in the area.
After a thorough examination by a forensic anthropologist, police say the human remains are not part of a criminal investigation and are historic in nature.
The remains have been reported to the Registrar Funeral Burial and the Cremation Services of the Ministry of Government and Consumer services, and no further police investigation is needed.
-
Oxford County Council places Woodstock mayor on paid leave of absenceOxford County Council is following suit of City of Woodstock Council in placing Mayor and County Councillor Trevor Birtch on a paid leave of absence.
-
-
More than two dozen groups sign threat assessment protocol in SudburyA total of 26 organizations signed the fourth edition of the Community Threat Assessment Protocol in Sudbury on Tuesday.
-
-
Police, city officials to outline plans for biker convoy event in Ottawa this weekendInterim Chief Steve Bell, Mayor Jim Watson and city officials will hold a media conference at 9:45 a.m. to "provide an update on plans to prepare for this weekend's event."
-
Here's what you need to know about the 'Rolling Thunder Ottawa' event this weekendCTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what you need to know about the "Rolling Thunder Ottawa" event this weekend in Ottawa.
-
-
Manitoulin Adventure Map app aims to promote tourismManitoulin Brewing company and partners have come together to help businesses promote tourism and help visitors navigate their next adventure.
-
YWCA Edmonton opens new office, community spaceA local organization that helps women celebrated a major milestone Wednesday evening.