OPP conduct 332 alcohol screening tests in Essex County, no commercial drivers found to be under the influence

Essex County OPP conducted an alcohol screening blitz for commercial vehicles Tuesday and found not one driver had a test result above zero.

Officers with the Essex County OPP, ) Ministry of Transportation (MTO) and the OPP West Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement team (TIME) participated in the commercial motor vehicle (CMV) blitz conducting mandatory alcohol screening of drivers as they made their way through the county.

Police say officers screened 332 drivers and are “encouraged” by the 100 per cent compliance by all drivers. Not one operator had an alcohol test result above zero.

“The OPP acknowledges and commends the many safe CMV drivers who contribute to safe Ontario roads. The OPP will continue to work with CMV drivers to aim to reduce the number of CMV-related collisions and resulting deaths and injuries on OPP-patrolled roads,” police said in a news release.

MTO officers also completed their commercial vehicle inspections and as a result four vehicles were placed out of service and one was impounded for being unsafe, police say.

Police say if you suspect someone is driving under the influence of either drugs or alcohol to immediately call 911 to report the issue.