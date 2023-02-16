OPP confirm discovery of human remains in Thames Centre

OPP have confirmed the presence of human remains along a river bank in Thames Centre on Wednesday afternoon and said an investigation is ongoing.

According to a release from Middlesex County OPP, on Feb. 15 at 1:49 p.m., police were dispatched to Hamilton Road in Thames Centre for a report of found human remains.

A member of the public observed the remains along the bank of the Thames River while fishing.

The scene has been secured by police and the Middlesex County OPP Crime Unit is working in tandem with the Office of the Chief Coroner for Ontario and Ontario Forensic Pathology Service.

Police said a post-mortem examination will be conducted in an attempt to identify the remains and determine a cause of death.

The investigation is in its early stages and more information will be released to be public when it’s available.

Police ask that anyone with information contact Middlesex OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Anyone who wishes to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).