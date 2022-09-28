Wiikwemkoong shelter in place lifted, suspect in custody

Update:

Residents in the First Nation territory of Wiikwemkoong on Manitoulin Island are breathing a sigh of relief as police announce the emergency advisory has been lifted Wednesday afternoon.

Wikwemikong Tribal Police Service and Ontario Provincial Police both made the announcement shortly after 3 p.m. the incident involving an "armed and dangerous" man has been peacefully resolved and the suspect is in custody.

Police say there is no further risk to public safety.

More information to follow shortly on this breaking news story.

Original:

Ontario Provincial Police say the shelter in place advisory is isolated to just Wiikwemkoong on Manitoulin Island after emergency and civil alerts sent out across the northeast caused confusion and worry.

OPP Sgt. Carlo Berardi told CTV News in a phone interview Wednesday morning, the threat of an "armed and dangerous" man is contained to the unceded First Nation territory.

Berardi said the Alert Ready system does not allow police to send the warnings out to individual communities, which is why people off the island also received the alerts.

As the shelter in place advisory continues Wednesday, Wiikwemkoong students are being given the day off from school.

In an update posted online Tuesday night, Ogimaa (Chief) Rachel Manitowabi said the First Nation's council has endorsed Wiikwemkoong Board of Education's (WBE) recommendation for its students to take a mental health day as police continue their investigation.

"This is an opportunity for children to stay home with their parents and/or caregivers to begin the initial processing of the current situation and provide comfort. We want to honour that a child's safe place is with their parents within their home," Manitowabi said.

"If the situation does resolve overnight, we will continue with the mental health day (Wednesday)."

No word from police that the suspect, 39-year-old Luke Naokeegijig, has been located or that the shelter in place has ended as of 7:30 a.m.

Residents have been asked to lock all doors and windows and notify police of any suspicious people in the area.

The band office remains open, but any staff who are caregivers of children will be allowed to stay home.

Members of the Mnidoo Mnising Crisis Response Team are available 24/7 to community members at 705-348-1937. Tuesday night, it posted a video with tips on how to talk to kids about traumatic events.

The chief also explained the decision to dismiss students at the usual time on Tuesday.

"At 2:40 p.m., we received an update from (Wikwemikong Tribal Police Service) advising myself and WBE director that the current situation was contained in a specific location within the community and it was deemed safe for regular dismissal except for the satellite communities of Cape Smith/Kaboni," Manitouwabi said.

"As an additional measure, OPP arrived on Wikwemikong Way to support the safety of our children walking home."

"When OPP issues an emergency alert, it is continuously sent out approximately every 4-6 hours until the situation has been resolved," Manitowabi said.

THE SUSPECT

OPP said it is looking for 39-year-old Luke Naokeegijig who is described as a man who is six-foot one inches tall (185 centimetres), with long, black hair, a mustache and brown eyes.

He may be wearing a black or camoflauge sweater and black jeans, OPP said in an emergency alert.

More information to follow. Check back for updates.