OPP continue search for Tillsonburg woman missing since Wednesday

An extensive search continues for a missing Tillsonburg woman.

The 72-year old woman, identified by Oxford OPP as Lola, was last seen Nov. 8, captured on surveillance video in a new subdivision on the north end of town at around 11 a.m.

The OPP have set up a command post in a park along Canary Street, east of Broadway, (Highway 19).

Along with the new housing development, there are large cornfields and wood lots nearby.

Oxford OPP Constable Patti Cote said a number of resources are being used in the search, “The OPP West Region Emergency Response Team, along with divers from the Underwater Search and Rescue Team, ATV’s and the Aviation Services have all been involved in the search.”

They have an extensive grid search with the help of volunteers from London Search and Rescue.

Cote said they continue to ask residents in the area to check their properties as well, “Any out-buildings, sheds, underneath decks. Anything that's enclosed. As well, review cameras; if you happen to have any Ring door-cameras, any surveillance cameras."

Lola is describe as black, approximately 5'1”, 145lbs, medium build, with medium length curly dark hair, and brown eyes. She was wearing a burgundy hat, green puffer jacket, blue jeans, and was carrying a purse and a tote bag.

Prior to being spotted on the construction site surveillance camera, Lola was seen in the area of Huntley Avenue and Livingston Drive, near where her home is located.