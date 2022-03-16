OPP continue to investigate Sarnia, Ont. teen's death 48 years later

Wednesday marks the 48th anniversary of the death of Sarnia, Ont. teenager Karen Caughlin.

Karen, 14, was dropped off early on March 16, 1974, in front of a friend's house on Brock Street South in the city.

Her body was found near the side of what is now known as Plowing Match Road, between Churchill Line and Lasalle Line on Saturday, March 16.

The location is about 22 kilometres from where the teen was last seen with friends on the Friday night.

In 2017, police revealed her injuries appeared to be consistent with being hit by a vehicle, and that her body is believed to have been moved from where she was fatally struck, to the location where she was found.

Police say a memorial to Karen on Plowing Match Road has been removed. Family members are asking those who took it to return it or drop it off at the Petrolia OPP detachment at 4224 Oil Heritage Road.

Police continue to investigate Karen's disappearance and death. A $50,000 reward is being offered for information into the case.