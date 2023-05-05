OPP continues search for suspect in Huntsville attempted abduction

Provincial police continue searching for a suspect involved in an attempted abduction in Huntsville after a man approached a young girl on her way to school Thursday morning.

According to police, the suspect tried to force the 12-year-old into his vehicle around 8:15 a.m. in the area of Earls Road and Muskoka Road 3 North.

They say the girl "easily" escaped the suspect and reported the incident to the authorities.

She was not physically injured.

The suspect is a white man, roughly 30 years old, of average height, with a thin build and brown hair. Police say he has a closely shaven brown beard and wore a black leather jacket and blue jeans, and drove a black four-door car.

They told CTV no sketch of the suspect is being released.

Investigators are hoping to speak with a woman who was jogging in the area between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m. and may have witnessed the incident.

Police also ask residents with surveillance or dash cam footage of the area between the same time frame to contact them.

They have also contacted local schools, asking parents to speak to their kids about what to look out for and how to react in these situations.

Anyone with information on the investigation is urged to reach out to Huntsville OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous.