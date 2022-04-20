OPP create tip line for information related to Petrolia, Ont. homicide investigation

Police are asking the public for information related to a homicide investigation after a 45-year-old Sarnia man was found dead in a Petrolia, Ont. parking lot last week.

On Thursday, Lambton OPP responded to the report of a deceased person at 4749 Marthaville Road in the Marthaville Habitat Management Area.

Police have since determined Andrew Chute, 45, was shot in a targeted incident.

The OPP Criminal Investigation Branch has created a new tip line and email address to encourage the public to come forward with information regarding the investigation.

Police are looking to speak with anyone who may have been in the area of Marthaville Road near Lasalle Line or Churchill Line between 4 a.m. and 7 a.m. Thursday, April 14.

Investigators are also looking for any dash cam footage that drivers may have of the area around the time of the incident.

If you have information on this event, contact the dedicated OPP Tip Line at 1-844-677-9408 or you can email your Tips to OPP.CHUTE.Homicide@opp.ca.

To remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or submit a tip online at www.sarnialambtoncrimestoppers.org