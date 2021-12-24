OPP credit Good Samaritan with saving two teens

Ontario Provincial Police say a concerned call from a Good Samaritan likely saved the lives of two people in Simcoe, Ont.

In a video posted to social media, OPP Acting Sgt. Ed Sanchuk calls the incident a 'Christmas miracle.'

Emergency crews responded for a medical complaint around 11:30 p.m. on Thursday at a Jones Avenue address in Simcoe.

Sanchuk said, "Two people were observed sitting in a running motor vehicle and appeared to be unconscious when emergency services were contacted."

An 18-year-old male and a 16-year-old male were pulled from the vehicle unconscious and treated for suspected carbon monoxide poisoning.

Sanchuck said a damaged after-market exhaust system is believed to have been the issue.

The OPP are thanking the 911 caller, "I want to echo the sentiments of my inspector, Rob Scott, just to thank that Good Samaritan that contacted 911 to report that incident. He wanted me to tell everyone he has no doubt that call saved both of their lives."

Sanchuk also thanked paramedics for their quick response.

Both are expected to be able to spend the holidays with their families.

WOW, it's truly a #ChristmasMiracle after a Good Samaritan calls 911 and ultimately saves to people. The #OPP wanted to say #ThankYou! As a result of that call, an 18y/o and 16 y/o will be celebrating the #holidayseason with family! @NorfolkCountyCA #NorfolkOPP ^es pic.twitter.com/wNQzMS4Ono