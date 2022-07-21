OPP criminal unit investigating young person's death in Hearst

Provincial police are investigating after a young person died of serious injuries following an incident at a residential complex in the northern Ontario town of Hearst.

On Canada Day, officers from the James Bay detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police were called to help paramedics from Cochrane District Emergency Medical Services at the Charbonneau Place townhouses on Brisson Boulevard.

"A young person, taken to the hospital with serious injuries, has now died as a result of those injuries," OPP said in a news release Thursday morning.

An autopsy was performed in Toronto on July 19 and several police units, as well as the chief coroner and forensic pathology service, continue to investigate the circumstances.

No details on the cause of the death or age of the victim have been revealed.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Hearst OPP at 1-88-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

