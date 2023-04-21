iHeartRadio

OPP cruiser heavily damaged in two-vehicle collision


An Ontario Provincial Police SUV sustains heavy damage following a collision in East Garafraxa, Ont., on Fri., April 21, 2023. (OPP Central Region)

Police closed a section of County Road 24 in East Garafraxa Friday morning for a collision involving an OPP cruiser.

Dufferin OPP closed the road between 10 and 15 Sideroad following the crash.

Paramedics took one person to the hospital with what are described as minor injuries.

Police say the officer was not injured.

The cause of the crash is unknown at this time.

