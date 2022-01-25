OPP cruiser involved in crash west of Owen Sound, Ont.
CTVNewsLondon.ca Web Producer
Amanda Taccone
An intersection west of Owen Sound, Ont. had to be closed Tuesday afternoon after a two-vehicle collision.
Grey Bruce OPP responded to the intersection of Highway 21 and Grey Road 18 in Springmount, Ont. around 1 p.m.
Officials say the collision involved a passenger vehicle and an OPP cruiser.
The drivers of both vehicles were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
An investigation into the cause of the collision continues.
The intersection of Highway 21 and Grey Road 18 in Springmount is closed to traffic following a collision between a passenger vehicle and an OPP cruiser. Both drivers transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. Updates when available. ^dr pic.twitter.com/VXrC1WM0Ec— OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) January 25, 2022
