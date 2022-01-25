OPP cruiser involved in crash west of Owen Sound, Ont.

An intersection west of Owen Sound, Ont. had to be closed Tuesday afternoon after a two-vehicle collision.

Grey Bruce OPP responded to the intersection of Highway 21 and Grey Road 18 in Springmount, Ont. around 1 p.m.

Officials say the collision involved a passenger vehicle and an OPP cruiser.

The drivers of both vehicles were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

An investigation into the cause of the collision continues.

