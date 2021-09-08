OPP cruiser struck on Highway 7/8 in Kitchener
CTV News Kitchener Multimedia Journalist
Spencer Turcotte
An Ontario Provincial Police cruiser was struck while investigating a separate crash on Highway 7/8 eastbound in Kitchener on Wednesday.
The OPP Highway Safety Division tweeted about the collision near Courtland Avenue just before 7 a.m.
According to the tweet, a Cambridge OPP officer was out of the vehicle when the cruiser was hit.
Nobody was injured during the collision.
A G2 driver has been charged.
OPP also tweeted about that portion of the highway earlier Wednesday morning because of flooding on live lanes due to Tuesday’s storms.
