OPP cruiser struck while parked at collision scene in Huntsville
CTVNews.ca Barrie Online Producer
Kim Phillips
An OPP officer was taken to the hospital after his police cruiser was struck on Highway 11 in Huntsville.
Provincial police were attending a serious collision on Wednesday near Greer Road, Port Sydney, when a commercial vehicle plowed into an OPP cruiser parked with its lights activated.
Police say the commercial vehicle driver was not injured.
Muskoka paramedics took the officer inside the cruiser to the hospital, where he was treated and released.
The area was closed for several hours for the investigation and cleanup.
Police ask anyone with dash cam footage or information related to either collision that happened on Highway 11 near Geer Road Wednesday to contact them at 1-888-310-1122 or 705-789-5551.
-
