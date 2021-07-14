OPP deploy spike belt to stop speeding driver accused of armed robbery
Digital Multi-Skilled Journalist
Ted Raymond
Ontario Provincial Police say officers deployed a spike belt to stop a driver who sped off along Highway 7 following a reported armed robbery in Carleton Place.
In a press release, the OPP said officers were called to business in the area of Highway 7 and McNeely Road at around 12:40 p.m. Wednesday on reports of a robbery.
Police said the suspect sped away and was found later along Highway 7, where the spike belt was deployed the deflate the vehicle's tires. The driver was then arrested.
Police have yet to lay charges and have not named the suspect at this time.
No injuries have been reported.
