OPP detachments hold Movember competition in support of men's health
OPP detachments across Simcoe County are competing against one another to try to change the face of men's health.
During the month of November, OPP members will be participating in various activities to raise money for Movember, an annual initiative aimed at supporting men's health.
Members will participate in a number of community events, including shaving off and regrowing their mustaches.
All of the proceeds will go towards various areas of men's health, including mental health and suicide prevention, prostate cancer and testicular cancer.
Southern Georgian Bay officers will be supporting Team Southern Georgian Bay. Last year, the deatchment raised three thousand dollars and are hoping to reach four thousand this year.
Anyone looking to offer their support can do so by donating online.
