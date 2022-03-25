OPP divers find body of missing Huntsville man

Bracebridge OPP said the Underwater Search and Recovery Unit (USRU) found the body of a missing man from Huntsville.

Mark Nevins' body was recovered shortly after 4 p.m. Thursday following a day-long search.

Huntsville OPP began searching for the 57-year-old on Monday – the last day his family saw him.

Police believed Nevins was driving a white 2021 Mitsubishi RVR at the time of his disappearance.

On Thursday, Bracebridge OPP was notified of a vehicle matching the description parked in the area of Power Point Road in Bracebridge.

Nobody was inside the vehicle, and officers immediately started searching the area around the hydro dam and river with help from the OPP canine unit, police say.

Officers later confirmed it was Nevins' vehicle.

Police said a post mortem examination would be conducted on his body to find the cause of death.