OPP dog helps find four suspects at Tecumseh business

Essex County OPP say police canine Maximus helped find four suspects at a business in Tecumseh.

Police responded to a suspicious person call at a business on Concession Road 8, Oldcastle, around 3:10 a.m. on May 25.

Officers say four unknown persons were observed by security cameras to be on the property. Patrol officers, ERT members as well as OPP K9 handler with Maximus attended the scene and located the four individuals. They were taken into custody without incident.

A 36-year-old Windsor man has been charged with:

· Theft Under $5000 CC 334(b)

A 47-year-old Amherstburg man has been charged with:

· Theft Under $5000 CC 334(b)

A 37-year-old Windsor man has been charged with:

· Theft Under $5000 CC 334(b)

· Possession of a Schedule I Substance - Methamphetamine CDSA 4(1)

A 35-year-old Windsor man has been charged with:

· Theft Under $5000 CC 334(b)

All four accused have been released from custody and scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice located in Windsor at a later date.

If you have any information that could assist with the investigation, please call the Tecumseh OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.