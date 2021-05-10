OPP Explosive Device Unit assisting with suspicious package investigation: Chatham-Kent police

Chatham-Kent police have closed a section of Park Avenue in Chatham to investigate a suspicious package.

The Ontario Provincial Police Explosive Device Unit has been called in to assist with the investigation.

Police have closed the road between Wedgewood Avenue and O’Neil Street and are asking the public to avoid the area.

More information will be released as it becomes available.

