OPP find homemade explosive device during Kenora traffic stop

An Alberta man faces numerous charges after a traffic stop near Kenora, Ont. led to police finding drugs, weapons, and a homemade explosive device.

Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) say it happened Thursday around 9:52 p.m. when officers stopped a vehicle on Highway 17A for Highway Traffic Act offences. Police determined the person was impaired and he was arrested.

Police searched the vehicle and found weapons, drugs, a firearm, and a homemade explosive device. The OPP Explosives Disposal Unit was called in to help with the search of the vehicle.

A 28-year-old man from Calgary has been charged with several offences, including making explosives and several weapons-related charges, which have yet to be proven in court.

He is being held for bail.