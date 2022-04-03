iHeartRadio

OPP find missing person dead in Hanover

South Bruce OPP have found a body in Hanover tied to a missing person case.

Lucknow, Ont. resident Joshua Culp, 28, was identified as the deceased.

Investigators are awaiting the results of an autopsy to determine any foul play.

Police first received a missing person report on Jan. 21.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact OPP.

