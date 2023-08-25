OPP find stolen vehicle, two people arrested

Two people from London have been charged following an investigation in the Tillsonburg area.

Around 3 a.m. on Aug. 21, the Oxford detachment of the OPP received a report of a suspicious vehicle on Lisas Drive, South-West Oxford Township.

Officers went to the scene and found a damaged abandoned vehicle.

With the help of the Canine Unit, officers searched the area and found two people matching the descriptions provided in the earlier complaint.

Both people were arrested and taken into custody.

According to police, a quantity of drugs, a prohibited device and stolen property were seized.

A 29-years-old from London has been charged with possession property obtained by crime under $5,000, possession property obtained by crime over $5,000 and possession of a schedule I substance.

A 26-year-old from London has also been charged with several offenses including possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order, possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and three counts of failure to comply with probation order.