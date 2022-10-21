iHeartRadio

Searchers locate missing North Bay man


The missing person has been located, North Bay police said Friday. (File)

The North Bay Police Service have located a missing North Bay man.

"We would like to thank the media and the public for their assistance," police said.

This story has been updated to remove the name of the person who was missing.

Original story:

The North Bay Police Service is getting help from the Ontario Provincial Police to search for a missing North Bay man.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the North Bay Police Service at 705-497-5555.

