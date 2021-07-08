OPP helicopter helps find teen who got lost looking for firewood in French River

A 15-year-old got lost looking for firewood on Burnt Island in French River on Wednesday and spent several hours in the bush before being rescued.

Ontario Provincial Police said in a news release Thursday they got the call at 7:32 p.m.

"A 15-year-old person had strayed away from a campsite, looking for firewood," police said.

"With the assistance of the Nipissing West OPP members, Emergency Response Team, canine unit, marine unit and OPP helicopter, the person was located about 6.5 hours later by the OPP marine unit, with no injuries."

Police are reminding the public of the 'what3words' app offered for free by both Android and Apple devices to download. The app labels every three squared metres with a unique three-word location string which can be converted into latitude and longitude coordinates for entry into the computer-aided dispatch system in use at the OPP Provincial Communication Centre.

"Even if the caller does not have the app previously downloaded on their mobile device, the PCC communicator can send a link to the caller's cellphone (that) will enable the caller (with data access and connectivity), to find their what3words location," police said.

The app is available in 43 languages but shares the location in English.