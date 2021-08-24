OPP hunting for driver involved in two hit and runs on same day

Provincial police in Georgian Bluffs are on the lookout for a driver and vehicle involved in two collisions on the same day.

According to OPP, a red SUV struck a cyclist on Grey Road 1 near Indian Acres Road around 3 p.m. on Monday and took off.

The cyclist was taken to the hospital with serious injuries but is expected to survive.

Roughly half an hour later, police say it's believed the same vehicle hit a parked car on Balmy Beach Road and left the scene.

No one was injured in that collision.

Police believe the vehicle in question could be a Toyota Rav 4 or Nissan Qashqai.

They say the vehicle would have damage to the passenger side, including a missing or hanging side mirror.

There will be a heavy police presence in Georgian Bluffs as officers with several OPP teams, including OPP Aviation Services, remain in the area investigating.

Police urge anyone with information to contact Grey Bruce OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers.