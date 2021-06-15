OPP identifies Schomberg woman who died walking along Highway 11

Provincial police say the Schomberg woman who died after being struck while walking along Highway 11 in Oro-Medonte earlier this month has been identified as 29-year-old Caitlyn Benson-Hutchinson.

According to the OPP, Benson-Hutchinson was near Line 5 around 10 p.m. when she was hit by a passing vehicle on June 6.

Police and emergency crews, including Simcoe County paramedics, responded but said the woman was found dead on the highway.

Provincial police continue to investigate the deadly incident and ask any witnesses to come forward along with anyone who may have dash cam video from that night.