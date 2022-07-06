OPP identifies victim of fatal motorcycle collision near Woodstock

Provincial police have identified the victim of a deadly motorcycle collision that occurred earlier this week.

According to police, the motorcyclist has been identified as 33-year-old Neal Daniel Whyte from Cambridge.

The deadly collision occurred on Sunday, July 3 at approximately 1:33 p.m. on Gunn's Hill Road in Oxford County.

Police determined the motorcyclist was travelling northbound on Gunn's Hill Road and a pickup truck was travelling southbound when both collided head-on.

The driver of the motorcycle was ejected and suffered serious life-threatening injuries. They were transported to a local area hospital where they were pronounced deceased.

The driver of the pickup truck suffered minor injuries and also attended a local area hospital for treatment.

Gunn's Hill Road was closed at Oxford Road 14 for several hours on Sunday while officers continued to investigate.