OPP identifies victim of fatal motorcycle collision near Woodstock
Provincial police have identified the victim of a deadly motorcycle collision that occurred earlier this week.
According to police, the motorcyclist has been identified as 33-year-old Neal Daniel Whyte from Cambridge.
The deadly collision occurred on Sunday, July 3 at approximately 1:33 p.m. on Gunn's Hill Road in Oxford County.
Police determined the motorcyclist was travelling northbound on Gunn's Hill Road and a pickup truck was travelling southbound when both collided head-on.
The driver of the motorcycle was ejected and suffered serious life-threatening injuries. They were transported to a local area hospital where they were pronounced deceased.
The driver of the pickup truck suffered minor injuries and also attended a local area hospital for treatment.
Gunn's Hill Road was closed at Oxford Road 14 for several hours on Sunday while officers continued to investigate.
