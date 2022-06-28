OPP identify 24-year-old Lake Erie drowning victim
Essex County OPP have released the name of the 24-year-old man who died after swimming with friends in Lake Erie last week.
Police say the victim was identified as David Josue Mendez-Ramirez, of Guatemala.
OPP in Leamington received a report of a possible drowning at Seacliff Beach in Leamington on June 20 around 2:25 p.m.
Members of the Leamington detachment OPP and Essex-Windsor Emergency Medical Services (EMS) arrived on scene.
Police say the individual was recovered by those on shore, who attempted to resuscitate the victim. He was transported to hospital where he later died.
“The OPP wish to thank members of the public for their efforts in attempting to save the victim's life prior to the arrival of OPP and Emergency Medical Services,” said a news release from OPP.
