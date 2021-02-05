Essex County OPP are releasing the identity of a 59-year-old woman who died after a single-vehicle crash in Leamington.

OPP Leamington Detachment officers and the OPP Technical Collision Investigators continue to investigate the fatal single collision that took place on Tuesday around 3 p.m.

The deceased has been identified as Elisabeth Thiessen, 59, of Leamington.

The second occupant was transported to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Police say a grey passenger vehicle struck a light pole on Mersea Road 6 between Highway 77 and Bruner Road.

Police are asking that if anyone witnessed the incident to call Leamington OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.