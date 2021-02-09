Ontario Provincial Police say one person is dead after crashing into house south of Napanee, Ont.

Police were called to a home on County Road 9 just before 4 p.m. Tuesday.

In an update on Wednesday, OPP said a tow truck, which was towing another vehicle, left the road for reasons still under investigation and crashed into the home. The driver, 59-year-old Derry Rankin, of Greater Napanee, died at the scene. A passenger in the tow truck and the people inside the home were not hurt.

County Road 9 was closed to traffic between Abrams and Fitchett Roads for the initial investigation but it has since reopened.

Map for reference purposes.