Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have identified the driver killed in a collision south of Wawa on Fri. Dec. 18.

Officers have confirmed that 55-year-old William Magnusson of Manitoba was pronounced deceased at the scene. The passenger of the vehicle was sent to hospital with non-life threatening injuries and has since been released.

The collision happened around 11:30 a.m. on Highway 17, south of Wawa. According to OPP, a single tractor trailer struck a rock cut.

The investigation is ongoing.