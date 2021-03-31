OPP identify Harrow woman killed in crash between minivan and transport truck

Essex County OPP are releasing the name of a Harrow woman who died after a crash between a minivan and a transport truck.

The driver of the minivan was transported to hospital but later died and has been identified as Eunice Miller, 46, of Harrow.

Police, the Essex Fire Department, and the Essex-Windsor Emergency Medical Services (EMS) responded to the two-vehicle collision at County Road 15 and County Road 18 in the Town of Essex on Tuesday around 8 a.m.

Officers say the preliminary investigation has indicated that a minivan and transport truck collided, which resulted in both vehicles leaving the roadway.

The investigation is continuing and the road the road has since reopened.

