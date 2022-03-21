OPP identify man killed in Zorra Township collision

The person killed in a collision northwest of Woodstock Friday afternoon has been identified by police.

Police were called to the two vehicle crash at the intersection of Oxford Road 96 and 37th Line in Zorra Township around 2:50 p.m.

One of the drivers was rushed to hospital with serious injuries and was later pronounced deceased.

He has been identified as John Sangster, 79, of London.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to contact Oxford OPP at 1-888-310-1122.