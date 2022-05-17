iHeartRadio

OPP identify motorcyclist killed in crash near Port Dover

A road closed sign at Blue Line and St. John’s Road East near Port Dover. (May, 13, 2022)

Provincial police have released the name of the motorcycle driver who was killed Friday near Port Dover.

In a media release, Norfolk County OPP said the motorcycle was travelling on Blueline Road around 1:14 p.m. when it collided with a vehicle travelling on St. Johns Road East.

The motorcycle driver, who has now been identified as 65-year-old Leslaw K. Stys of Brant County, suffered serious life-threatening injuries.

OPP said they were taken to a local hospital where they were pronounced deceased.

The driver of the other vehicle was not hurt.

The crash happened as thousands of motorcycle enthusiasts gathered in Port Dover for a Friday the 13th rally.

OPP responded to multiple collisions, including two others in which a motorcycle rider was airlifted to hospital with serious injuries.

12