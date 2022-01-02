OPP identify one victim in Lambton County double death investigation
OPP in Lambton County have identified one of the victims involved in an ongoing investigation involving two deaths.
Lance Richardson, 31, of Mississauga, Ont. has been identified as the victim found deceased in a home on Watson Street in Sarnia, Ont. Police are now asking to speak with anyone who had contact with Richardson prior to his death.
According to police, investigators are continuing to work with the Chief Coroner for Ontario and Ontario Forensic Pathology Services to positively identify the person found deceased in Enniskillen Township.
On Dec. 28, 2021 shortly before 2:30 p.m., members of the Lambton OPP responded to a call on Crooked Road in Enniskillen Township where human remains were located. A separate location was identified on Watson Street in the City of Sarnia where a second death investigation commenced.
Anyone with information is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS). You can also submit a tip online.
