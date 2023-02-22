iHeartRadio

OPP identify suspect in theft investigation


The Essex County Ontario Provincial Police logo as seen on this police cruiser on Monday, Jan. 7, 2013. (Melanie Borrelli / CTV Windsor)

Essex County OPP have identified a man in a theft investigation.

According to police, the incident took place in Belle River on Feb. 18.

Anyone with information can to contact police at 1-888-310-1122, or Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

