OPP identify three people killed in Leamington crash

The identity of three people who died in a crash in Leamington is being released now that OPP officers have concluded the investigation.

The crash took place on Mersea Road 8 around 8 p.m. on March 13, 2022.

Alexander Beleutz, 40, of Leamington, Michael Cabral, 41, of Chatham-Kent, and Kamilla Lenart, 41, of Wheatley, were all killed when the vehicle they were travelling in, struck a bridge embankment and caught on fire.

Leamington Fire Services as well as Essex-Windsor Emergency Medical Service attended, along with police. Police say the three people were located deceased in the vehicle.

Anyone with information regarding this or any other incident is asked to call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122. Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.