Essex County OPP are releasing the names of two 51-year-old Leamington residents who died after a collision with a tractor trailer in Leamington.

Police say they are continuing to investigate the two-vehicle crash that involved a passenger vehicle and a tractor trailer on County Road 18. on Jan. 27 around 7:10 p.m.

The deceased have been identified as Paw Day, 51, and Pah Gae, 51, both of Leamington.

Three others were transported hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the transport truck was not injured.

If you have information about this incident or any other call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.