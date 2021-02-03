A two-vehicle collision on County Road 18 between Highway 77 and Morse Road in Leamington, Ont., on Wednesday, Jan. 28, 2021. (Courtesy OPP)

Essex County OPP are releasing the names of two 51-year-old Leamington residents who died after a collision with a tractor trailer in Leamington.

Police say they are continuing to investigate the two-vehicle crash that involved a passenger vehicle and a tractor trailer on County Road 18. on Jan. 27 around 7:10 p.m.

The deceased have been identified as Paw Day, 51, and Pah Gae, 51, both of Leamington.

Three others were transported hospital with non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the transport truck was not injured.

If you have information about this incident or any other call the OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

Should you wish to remain anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS) or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com where you may be eligible to receive a cash reward of up to $2,000.